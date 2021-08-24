Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Former P3G trustee Stephen Henare who drained $1m Far North fund to be released from prison

4 minutes to read
Jailed former trustee Stephen Henare will soon be released from prison. Photo / File

Jailed former trustee Stephen Henare will soon be released from prison. Photo / File

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

A former trustee who helped drain $1 million from a fund to help underprivileged people in an effort to sustain his gambling and indulgent lifestyle will be released from prison.

Stephen Henare, along with his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.