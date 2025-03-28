Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Former Kāinga Ora head Andrew McKenzie received $1.066m payout, including special payment

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Andrew McKenzie left the top job at Kāinga Ora last year with both a redundancy payment and a payment in lieu of notice.

Andrew McKenzie left the top job at Kāinga Ora last year with both a redundancy payment and a payment in lieu of notice.

The former head of Kāinga Ora, the Government’s social housing agency, took home a $1.066 million pay packet for the 11 months to August 30 last year, new disclosures show.

Andrew McKenzie’s total pay included salary for October 1, 2023, to August 30, 2024, as well as redundancy pay and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business