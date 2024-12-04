Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Is the housing market recovering? Look at this week’s numbers, then decide

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Is there really a housing market recovery? Photo / Chris Loufte

Is there really a housing market recovery? Photo / Chris Loufte

A housing recovery is seen to be driven by falling interest rates and warmer weather.

But what’s the reality of all this, given so many of us have a stake in the market and therefore an interest in what’s happening?

Two sets of figures out this week give insights.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business