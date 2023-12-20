Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Catherine Beard: Foreign investment law is holding NZ back, making us poorer

By Catherine Beard
5 mins to read
Catherine Beard, BusinessNZ Director of Advocacy.

Catherine Beard, BusinessNZ Director of Advocacy.

OPINION

Investment in business is a critical issue. Businesses need investment to build scale, grow jobs and thrive.

It can be hard for a business to gain sufficient investment in New Zealand given our small

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business