Food price inflation soars to 11-year high

Food prices have soared by the highest rate in 11 years. Photo / Getty Images

Annual food prices rose 6.8 per cent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today.

This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 per cent.

That 2011 increase reflected the National Government's hike in GST.

"Fruit and vegetables were the largest contributors to the annual movement, mainly influenced by tomatoes, broccoli, and iceberg lettuce," food prices lead analyst Angus Crowe said.

Two-litre bottles of standard milk, eat-in lunch meals, and 1-kilo blocks of mild cheese also contributed to the annual increase. These were partly offset by decreasing prices for kumara, avocado, and crackers.

On a month by month basis the overall food price index actually dipped 0.1 per cent from January.

But that reflected seasonal changes in the price of fresh produce. When adjusted for seasonality the index rose 0.4 per cent for the month.

Topline consumer price inflation for 2021 is currently sitting at 5.9 per cent - a 30-year high if we look through the 2011 GST hike.

But there are concerns it will go much higher as the war in Ukraine has led to a spike in commodity prices for oil, wheat and a number of key industrial products.

This week ANZ economists warned that inflation could now peak at 7.4 per cent in the second quarter, rather than the RBNZ's forecast of a 6.6 per cent peak in the current first quarter.