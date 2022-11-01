Woop claimed the labour inspectorate did not give it appropriate time to respond to claims. Photo / 123RF

By Finn Blackwell, RNZ

The Employment Relations Authority has launched an investigation into the food bag company, Woop, over allegations of worker exploitation.

The authority held a public hearing in Auckland today, led by authority member Rachel Larmer.

Complaints were made by interns, who had travelled from China and France to New Zealand, regarding their employment agreements.

The Labour Inspectorate said the agreements did not meet employment standards.

Woop, founded by French foodie Thomas Dietz, told the authority it was not aware of breaches in New Zealand law.

He said it was adhering to French law and internship agreements from the interns' schools.

During cross examination, Woop's counsel, Peter Kiely, alleged that the labour inspectorate did not give Woop appropriate time to respond to a draft report for comment.

He said there had been a failure to sufficiently investigate the complaints originally received by the Labour Inspectorate.

During re-examination, applicant co-counsel, Tim Gray, clarified points established by Woop's counsel.

The hearing will resume today.