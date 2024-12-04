Fonterra has upgraded its milk price forecast. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra has upgraded the mid-point of its 2024/25 farmgate milk price forecast by 50c to $10 per kg of milk solids, reflecting strength in the global market.

The forecast, a record high if it comes to pass, is in a range of $9.50-$10.50 per kgMS.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the co-op was seeing a recovery of demand in China as domestic milk production rebalanced and demand from Southeast Asia stayed strong.

“Looking at supply, milk production out of the United States and Europe continues to be impacted by local factors, while production out of most regions of New Zealand has increased,” he said.

“We’re continuing to monitor factors that may influence global supply and demand dynamics, including any potential impact from heightened geopolitical uncertainty.”