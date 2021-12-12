Voyager 2021 media awards
Fonterra unit fund chair tells dairy giant to 'buy the fund out'

Fonterra unit price falls 21 per cent in past year, Fonterra share price by 32 per cent.

Andrea Fox

The Fonterra Shareholders' Fund has run its course and should be bought out, says fund chairman John Shewan, who believes Fonterra's model of trying to be both a corporate and a cooperative is not sustainable.

