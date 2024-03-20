Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Fonterra rewards its farmer-owners and sharemarket investors in half-year result

By
4 mins to read
Fonterra reports that profit after tax lifted 23 per cent to $674 million. Photo / NZME

Fonterra reports that profit after tax lifted 23 per cent to $674 million. Photo / NZME

Fonterra shaved $1.6 billion off its debt while its financing costs improved by $40 million in a financial half-year result that rewarded both farmer and unit shareholders of the dairy export leader.

New Zealand’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business