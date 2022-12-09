Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Heroes: How Miles Hurrell turned the Fonterra ship around

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
New chief executive Miles Hurrell at the Fonterra offices on Fanshawe St, Auckland. Photo / File

New chief executive Miles Hurrell at the Fonterra offices on Fanshawe St, Auckland. Photo / File

Our business hero for 2022 has been at the sharp end of turning around Fonterra, New Zealand’s biggest exporter.

Miles Hurrell, who came up through the ranks to lead Fonterra, has been instrumental in getting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business