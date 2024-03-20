Fonterra has reported its result for the six months to January 31. Photo / File

Fonterra has reported its result for the six months to January 31. Photo / File

Fonterra said its net profit for the first half jumped by 23 per cent to $674 million, driven by higher margins and sales volumes.

The co-op lifted its interim dividend to 15c from 10c in the previous first half.

As expected, Fonterra narrowed its current milk price forecast to $7.50 per kg of milksolids to $8.10, keeping the mid-point unchanged at $7.80.

Fonterra maintained its annual earnings guidance for 2024 at 50-65 cents per share.

The dairy giant said its return on capital was 13.4 per cent, up from 8.6 per cent in the previous corresponding half.

“While supply and demand dynamics remain finely balanced, with continuing global uncertainty, we are now well progressed through the season,” chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

“This gives us the confidence to narrow our forecast farmgate milk price range to $7.50 - $8.10 per kgMS,” he said.

MORE TO COME







