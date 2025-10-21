The announcement comes before next week's farmer shareholder vote on its $4.22 billion deal to sell Mainland Group to Lactalis. Photo / Getty Images

Fonterra looks to boost butter production after selling off iconic brands

By RNZ

Dairy giant Fonterra will spend $75 million to expand butter production as it looks for earnings growth after the sale of its global consumer business.

The investment at its Clandeboye plant in South Canterbury would increase the site’s butter production capacity by up to 50,000 metric tonnes a year.

The announcement comes before next week’s farmer shareholder vote on its $4.22 billion deal to sell Mainland Group to French company Lactalis, as Fonterra looks to focus on its ingredients and food service businesses.

“We’ve said that through focused execution of strategy, we are targeting our earnings to be back at FY25 levels by FY28 if the Mainland Group business is divested,” Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said.