Fonterra looks to boost butter production after selling off iconic brands

RNZ
2 mins to read

The announcement comes before next week's farmer shareholder vote on its $4.22 billion deal to sell Mainland Group to Lactalis. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Dairy giant Fonterra will spend $75 million to expand butter production as it looks for earnings growth after the sale of its global consumer business.

The investment at its Clandeboye plant in South Canterbury would increase the site’s butter production capacity by up to 50,000 metric tonnes a

