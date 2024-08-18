“We need to understand if this action complements our dairy products and if it delivers a strong return on capital. My understanding is that Fonterra’s engagement in this space is an effort to enhance dairy products rather than create something that competes with us.”

Fonterra in a written response to Herald questions said there was no equity investment by either party in the collaboration, and no commitment to produce products as a result of the work together.

New Zealand’s biggest business said it was working with Superbrewed “to explore the potential to create more value from milk by converting lactose into high-quality, sustainable protein using Superbrewed’s technology”.

Lactose permeate was a byproduct from the dairy manufacturing process and Fonterra was interested in the potential to create a new value stream for the co-operative, it said.

“The focus of this work is on dairy, the conversion of lactose from milk. The project combines Superbrewed’s patented biomass protein with Fonterra’s dairy processing, ingredients and applications expertise. Fonterra and Superbrewed have agreed to work together to explore the potential of their shared expertise.”

It’s not the company’s first look at precision fermentation. In 2022 it said it was working with Netherlands-based nutrition and bioscience company Royal DSM to develop and commercialise fermentation-derived proteins.

Stevenson said the council, which last year called on Fonterra to be more transparent about partnerships and investment ventures, would be seeking more information.

Fonterra Co-operative Council chairman John Stevenson.

“Farmers would like to understand the strategic rationale behind it ... alongside any other updates on strategy and strategic direction, including the proposed consumer business divestment.”

Fonterra took the business world by surprise in May with an announcement it was exploring the option of selling its consumer brands businesses - including supermarket mainstays such as Anchor, Fresh’n Fruity and Mainland.

It has brought in Jarden, JP Morgan and Craigs Investment Partners as transactional advisers.

Stevenson said farmers wanted progress information “as soon as we can get it”.

“We’ll be asking further questions when Fonterra releases its annual results in September. We would be anticipating some of those questions to be answered. Farmers say they are open to being convinced but they do have an attachment to the iconic New Zealand brands.

“We need to understand exactly what’s in front of us. In farming language, we’re potentially looking at sell off a few of the big back paddocks.

“We need to understand how the farm operates without them.”

Alongside more information, the council would expect a commitment to some medium-term targets “much like the long-term aspirations they have released in the past”.

