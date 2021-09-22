Fonterra CEO paid double after lean Covid salary 2020 year

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell. Photo / NZME

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell was paid $4.2 million in the 2021 financial year - double what he took home in 2020 when Covid measures took a big bite out of the dairy company's top executive pay packets.

Fonterra's 2021 reports show Hurrell was paid $4.289m, compared with $2.008 million in 2020, when he received no short or long term incentive payments or bonuses, in line with what he asked staff earning more than $100,000 to sacrifice.

The big dairy co-operative said Hurrell's annual fixed remuneration as at July 31 2021 was $1.95m. Benefits amounted to $124,937 and pay for performance $2.214m.

His 2021 pay packet might have fattened considerably but pales beside that of his predecessor, Theo Spierings.

Spierings was paid $8m in each of 2016 and 2017, and pocketed $4.6m when he departed in mid-2018 despite Fonterra later recording a net loss of $196m that year, its first loss ever.

He was paid a total of $43m in his seven years at Fonterra.

The farmer-owned co-operative, New Zealand's biggest business, has reported a FY21 after tax profit of $599m, down $60m on the previous year, an impact of the strong milk prices it paid to its farmers.

Fonterra's annual reports show 7388 employees were paid more than $100,000 in FY21.

The company has around 20,000 employees in New Zealand and globally.

It is the world's biggest dairy exporter and ranks sixth globally among dairy companies by revenue.