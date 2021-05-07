Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fonterra capital structure rejig to speed through Parliament, Damien O'Connor says

5 minutes to read
Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has been a vocal critic of Fonterra's capital structure. Photo / File

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has been a vocal critic of Fonterra's capital structure. Photo / File

By:

Herald business writer

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says he will assist Fonterra's board in speeding through change needed to dairy industry law to accommodate a capital restructure.

Fonterra's board hopes to put a proposal for significant capital structure

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.