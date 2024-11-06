Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fonterra shareholder watchdog and board argue over dairy giant’s transparency

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Fonterra is New Zealand's biggest business and the world's sixth largest dairy company by revenue.

Fonterra is New Zealand's biggest business and the world's sixth largest dairy company by revenue.

Fonterra’s board has rejected a claim that farmer-shareholder expectations over transparency and genuine consultation are not being met and need to be “significantly” improved.

The farmer-elected Fonterra Shareholders’ Council monitors the interests of the big co-operative’s nearly 8000 farmer-owners and makes the claim in its 2024 report.

“Our April 2024

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business