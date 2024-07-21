Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Financial Markets Authority ‘considering’ complaints over Government bond sales

Duncan Bridgeman
By
3 mins to read
The Financial Markets Authority, headed by Samantha Barrass, won't reveal why it chose not to investigate four complaints about Government bond sales. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Financial Markets Authority, headed by Samantha Barrass, won't reveal why it chose not to investigate four complaints about Government bond sales. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Financial Markets Authority has received six complaints about possible market manipulation in New Zealand wholesale interest rate and Government bond markets, two of which are still being considered.

However, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business