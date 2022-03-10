Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Flight Centre re-hiring staff as 'revenge travel' takes off

5 minutes to read
Fiji has been popular with Kiwis since border rules were relaxed. Photo / Supplied

Fiji has been popular with Kiwis since border rules were relaxed. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Flight Centre is rehiring staff as Kiwis indulge themselves in "revenge travel".

The firm is building its staff back up from a pandemic low of 400 towards 450 by the middle of the year, as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.