Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fletcher leads NZX50 higher as it dodges product recall - Market close

By Paul McBeth
BusinessDesk columnist·NZME.·
3 mins to read
Fletcher led the NZX50 higher as it climbed 7% to $3.07. Photo / NZME

Fletcher led the NZX50 higher as it climbed 7% to $3.07. Photo / NZME

Fletcher Building rallied after avoiding a product recall over a leaky pipes issue in Western Australia, leading the benchmark stock index higher.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 97.07 points, or 0.8%, to 12,447.68. Across the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business