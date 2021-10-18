Fletcher Building's trading could exceed last year, despite lockdowns: CEO Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor, presenting today at the shareholders' meeting. Photo / Michael Craig

Fletcher Building's trading has been "solid" in this current financial year and could exceed last year, despite lockdowns here and in Australia.

Ross Taylor, chief executive, has just given that update to the market and will address shareholders today at 2pm.

In advance of the annual meeting, he gave the first update on how the business was doing in the current financial year to June 30, 2021. The company is now four months into its 2022 year.

Taylor sounded extremely upbeat, heading the company whose latest annual profit exceeded even its own forecasts amidst a building boom on both sides of the Tasman.

"Trading either side of the New Zealand lockdowns has been very solid, and at levels above the prior year.

"Provided New Zealand stays at these present lockdown levels or better, we would expect the trading conditions to remain above last year.

"In Australia, we are predominately east coast focused, and lockdowns of some shape or form have been a feature of the FY22 year to date," he said.

The net effect of those lockdowns had been to slightly subdue trading levels across most of the businesses.

"However, as both New South Wales and Victoria start to open up with increasing vaccination levels, we expect trading to improve quickly and to levels above last year.

"We have a strong balance sheet, a favourable market outlook and remain well-positioned to drive ongoing performance and growth. We continue to target circa 10 per cent EBIT margin in FY23.

Fletcher Building is holding its annual meeting at 2pm today. Photo / Natalie Slade

" In FY22, the 1H22 margin will be impacted by lockdowns. We are confident that our 2H22 margin will show good progress toward our circa 10 per cent target, assuming no further material impacts from Covid lockdowns," Taylor said today.

The presentation said that while lockdowns had impacted trading in the first quarter, the activity pipeline remains strong here and in Australia.

"This is driving a robust bounce back in market demand as government restrictions ease. Operating disciplines [are] in good shape across the group, input cost inflation and supply chain disruption [is] being managed effectively," it said.

"We have a strong balance sheet, a favourable market outlook, and remain well-positioned to drive ongoing performance and growth," Fletcher said.

The company has a $5.8b market cap on the NZX and shares are trading around $7.16.