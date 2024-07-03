The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has censured Auckland-based financial services firm deVere New Zealand for breaching its licence obligations.
The FMA took action against deVere – which provides advice on insurance, investments, and retirement planning, including KiwiSaver and United Kingdom pension transfers – after a complaint about the firm’s conduct.
A review of deVere’s client files found the firm:
- Had inadequate record keeping in relation to advice given to its clients.
- Was unable to demonstrate that the recommendations made to clients were suitable.
- Failed to ensure its clients understood the financial advice they received and any limitations of the advice.
- Inappropriately limited the nature and scope of its advice and failed to clearly articulate those limitations to its clients.
- Failed to exercise adequate care, diligence, and skill in providing advice to its clients.
The FMA found deVere’s advisers failed to adequately consider the client’s investing experience and financial product knowledge, their risk profile in their advice on pension transfers, and the investments they recommended to the client despite some of the advised investment products being complex in nature and higher risk.