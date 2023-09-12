Voyager 2023 media awards

Financial losses from cyber incidents down, says Cert - but survey indicates huge under-reporting

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Photo / 123rf

Financial losses from cyber attacks and scams are down, according to the latest quarter figures from Crown agency Cert NZ.

But a survey by Horizon indicates that actual number of victims could be far larger.

