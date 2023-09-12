Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

Financial expert Janine Starks calls for Banking Ombudsman to jointly investigate scam cases, cites ‘negligence’ by banks

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Former fund manager and investment banker Janine Starks has accused New Zealand banks of negligence and failing to keep customers safe from fraud. Photo / Alex Burton

Former fund manager and investment banker Janine Starks has accused New Zealand banks of negligence and failing to keep customers safe from fraud. Photo / Alex Burton

A financial expert has asked the Banking Ombudsman to launch a joint investigation into a cluster of international investment scam cases which have siphoned millions from Kiwi victims, citing what she believes are “corporate failure” and negligence by New Zealand banks.

Former fund manager and financial commentator Janine Starks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance