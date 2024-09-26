Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fight over 1920s Epsom bungalow demolition heading to High Court

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Opponents of the demolition of 22 Crescent Rd, Epsom, from left to right, Character Coalition member John Burns, and residents Susie Wolf and Claire Colbert. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Opponents of the demolition of 22 Crescent Rd, Epsom, from left to right, Character Coalition member John Burns, and residents Susie Wolf and Claire Colbert. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Legal proceedings over an attempt to demolish a 1920s Californian-style bungalow in Epsom are headed for the High Court next year.

A decision this month from the Environment Court’s Justice Jeff Smith said the matter would proceed because of an appeal so although consent was granted, no work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business