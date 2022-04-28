Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Farewell MIQ, gidday travellers: Novotel transforming; Pullman fit-out on

5 minutes to read
Building the new Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel. Video / Auckland Airport

Building the new Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel. Video / Auckland Airport

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Out goes stuff used by MIQ guests, back come workers to fit out a new neighbouring hotel.

That's the scene at two Auckland Airport hotels where travellers are expected to return and workers are back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.