Eyes in the sky: The Amazon drones that could watch over your home

Unless you are reading this inside a military facility or deep in the wilderness, chances are that Amazon is listening somewhere near you.

The company's network of more than 200 million Echo devices has given the business access to homes around the world.

Amazon has, for years, been planning an expansion into home security services that could transform its access to people's homes into a worldwide surveillance system.

So far, Amazon's ambitions in the security market have largely been centred around Ring, the smart doorbell company it bought for US$1 billion in 2018.

But patent filings and forthcoming products point to a future where Amazon watches your house from drones delivering packages to your neighbours, while its doorbells swap images of people deemed suspicious.

"I know this looks like science fiction, but it's not," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon's chief executive, when he unveiled the company's plans to deliver items in 30 minutes using drones.

At the same time the company was developing those plans, employees found a secondary use for the drones, according to a 2015 patent.

As they fly over houses delivering parcels, the drones could use their cameras to watch people's homes as well. Projects like this could give Amazon a significant boost in revenues.

"If Amazon is able to create more subscription services into its flywheel, it's good for the bottom line. It's recurring, sustainable revenue over a period of time," says Sanchit Jain, an analyst at Enders.

In September, Amazon launched a service that shows how existing products could be upgraded to conduct surveillance.

Customers in the US who have Echo speakers can now pay $49 (NZ$91.87) per year for the speakers to constantly listen for suspicious noises.

It's unlikely that Amazon will stop there with its surveillance plans. A patent granted to the company in 2020 describes a system that listens to the everyday sounds of your household and replicates them when you're away to deter burglars.

Gathering information on what customers sound like in the home could help Amazon to predict when to serve you adverts or deliver your parcels.

"Imagine Amazon in 20 years' time," Jain says. "It's very possible it knows you are going to be in the house between these hours, [so] this is the optimal time to deliver your goods."

A spokesman for Amazon said that "like other online and offline businesses", Amazon "uses data to provide and improve our services for customers".

Amazon is able to continue its expansion into home security thanks to a high level of trust in the business. A 2020 Morning Consult report found that nearly 40 per cent of Americans trust Amazon to do the right thing.

'It normalises surveillance'

Later this year, Amazon will begin selling the Ring Always Home drone, a US$250 (NZ$345) device that flies around your house to watch for intruders.

Products like these concern activists who worry that Amazon and rivals like Google are normalising constant surveillance.

"It normalises surveillance of yourself and your family," says Silkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch.

Amazon also has ambitions for its network of Ring doorbells, patent filings from 2018 show. The documents describe a way to prompt people to share footage of suspicious people with their neighbours.

More worrying to privacy activists was another idea for a database of suspicious people that could store images of unwanted visitors alongside information on criminals.

Join the dots between Amazon's Ring patent filings and its drone surveillance idea and the company could repurpose its existing technology to carry out aerial surveillance over cities.

"This takes commercial surveillance into a whole different realm," Carlo says. She's concerned that politicians may not understand the potential reach of Amazon's surveillance concepts.

"By the time it does come to developing policies and safeguards, by then you've got big tech lobbyists involved," she says.

"Once these drones are flying around our heads, what do we do? You can't put this stuff back in the box."

Pie in the sky?

Amazon has a different view of its technology. "We believe customers shouldn't have to choose between innovation and privacy, and that's why privacy is foundational to each of the products and services we offer," a spokesman said via email.

It's also possible that none of the ideas described in Amazon's patent filings ever come to pass.

Amazon has filed hundreds of patents for technology, such as a miles-long whip to fling satellites into space and a retractable handle for windsurfing using drones.

An Amazon spokesman said in a statement that "patents take multiple years to receive and do not necessarily reflect current developments to products and services. Privacy and security will always be paramount when considering applying any patents to our business or technology."

But the company's direction of travel seems clear: it has spent years developing hardware that people love and are willing to plug into their homes, and now it's exploring ways to add security services to those devices.