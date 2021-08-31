Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Experts talk new insolvency regime and if a surge in liquidations follows wake of Delta lockdown

7 minutes to read
All practitioners must now hold a licence from the sole accredited frontline regulator, the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants. Photo / 123RF

All practitioners must now hold a licence from the sole accredited frontline regulator, the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants. Photo / 123RF

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

A new co-regulatory licensing regime for insolvency practitioners comes into full effect today but there are concerns it will increase costs and not address the profession's problems.

All practitioners must now hold a licence from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid