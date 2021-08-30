Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Big response to petition calling for business Covid support parity with employees

3 minutes to read
Small businesses have flocked to sign a petition for parity with Government support for employees. Photo / NZME

Small businesses have flocked to sign a petition for parity with Government support for employees. Photo / NZME

By:

Herald business writer

An Auckland Business Chamber Covid petition asking the Government to support struggling businesses in the same way as employees has attracted 11,000 signatures just hours after it was launched.

Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.