Executive changes at NZME ahead of interim result announcement

NZME has announced changes to its executive team ahead of its first half result announcement later this month.

The media company said chief digital officer Laura Maxwell is resigning after eight years working in various senior roles and Carolyn Luey is returning to NZME in a newly created role of chief digital and publishing officer.

NZME owns the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, the OneRoof property website and a suite of entertainment radio stations including ZM, The Hits and Hauraki.

Maxwell joined The Radio Network in 2013 and was appointed as chief commercial officer in 2015 when NZME was formed. She has previously led the OneRoof business and currently leads NZME's digital marketplace GrabOne.

Luey previously spent five years at NZME before leaving in late 2016 for senior roles at MYOB and then Vodafone.

In her new role Luey will be responsible for delivering a sustainable growth strategy for its publishing business, NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said.

"With extensive experience as a strategic business leader in large New Zealand telecommunications, technology and media companies, Carolyn brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of how best NZME can deliver growing digital audience engagement for our commercial partners," Boggs said.

Luey starts next week while Maxwell will leave later in the year.

Boggs said Maxwell was instrumental in ensuring NZME had the technical infrastructure in place to deliver its digital news subscription service New Zealand Herald Premium.

NZME is due to release its interim result on August 24.

Analysts at Jarden are picking a 7.6 per cent increase in earnings to $31.1 million and a 14 per cent rise in net profit to $7.8m.

Jarden is also predicting a 2.5c per share interim dividend will be announced by the board.

NZME shares were down 1c at 98c on the NZX today. The stock has climbed nearly 300 per cent over the past 52 weeks.