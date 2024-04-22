Voyager 2023 media awards
Ex-Super Fund CEO’s new job revealed at Jarden, BNZ mash-up

Madison Reidy
FirstCape CEO Malcolm Jackson (left) with chairman Matt Whineray.

The man who led the $70 billion New Zealand Superannuation Fund for five years will chair a triple finance firm merger, soon to be one of the country’s largest investment management groups, worth $44b.

FirstCape,

