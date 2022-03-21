Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Ex-Hobsonville Point boss goes modular: Houses 20pc cheaper, months faster - Chris Aiken

6 minutes to read
Chris Aikens is trying his own hand at development. Photo / Michael Craig

Chris Aikens is trying his own hand at development. Photo / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Vietnamese modular units for new terraced housing in Auckland are planned to be installed in the next six weeks at Hobsonville Point, four months ahead of time and 20 per cent cheaper than traditional builds.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.