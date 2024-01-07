Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ex Files with lawyer Jeremy Sutton: Should our debts be joint or separate?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
If the love and wedded bliss don't endure, there are generally five types of relationship debt. Photo / 123RF

If the love and wedded bliss don't endure, there are generally five types of relationship debt. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

After separation, it is not just assets that need to be divided between ex-spouses or partners but also debts.

If the debt is a joint/relationship debt the separating parties will be equally liable for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business