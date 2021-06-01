Employer connected to Auckland construction site charged over use of unlawful migrant labour

The company, which has not been named, was found to have employed 10 Chinese nationals in breach of their visa conditions. Photo / 123RF

The company, which has not been named, was found to have employed 10 Chinese nationals in breach of their visa conditions. Photo / 123RF

An employer connected to an Auckland construction site has been charged over the use of unlawful migrant labour.

An Immigration New Zealand (INZ) compliance operation in March this year found 10 Chinese nationals to be in breach of their visa conditions.

The company has not been named because of the possibility of suppression orders.

The employer is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court on June 24.

"The charge relates to the employer allowing a person to work when they were not entitled to do so. The offence carries a potential fine of up to $10,000," Stephen Vaughan, deputy head of Immigration, said.

Vaughan said the prosecution sends a clear message to employers to follow the rules when using migrant labour.

"INZ takes a proactive approach in ensuring employers follow the law as unlawful migrant workers are more at risk of being exploited. INZ wants to ensure the wellbeing of migrants and a fair labour market. This is why we are committed to taking action when this type of behaviour occurs."

INZ encourages anyone who is aware of the illegal use of migrant labour to contact the MBIE Service Centre on 0800 20 90 20 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via an online Crimestoppers form.