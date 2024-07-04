Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Elon Musk’s X to get final European Union warning over dangerous content

Washington Post
2 mins to read
The escalation could eventually pave the way for fines of 6% of revenue from Elon Musk's X. Photo / Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg

The escalation could eventually pave the way for fines of 6% of revenue from Elon Musk's X. Photo / Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is set to be served with a formal warning for failing to combat dangerous content, in the third show of force by European Union regulators against Big Tech

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business