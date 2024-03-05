Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Will Big Tech agree to play by Europe’s rules?

Financial Times
12 mins to read
The EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. The European Union is in a battle with Big Tech over competition rules. Photo / Getty Images, FT montage

The EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. The European Union is in a battle with Big Tech over competition rules. Photo / Getty Images, FT montage

Christian Kroll is frustrated.

The founder of Berlin-based search engine start-up Ecosia says he has been feeling stressed these past few months about how his company’s larger rival Google will abide by new EU rules

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business