Elon Musk lives in tiny house that cost less than his Tesla

Elon Musk is one of the richest men in the world, yet it's been revealed that he lives in a pop-up home worth just $US50,000 (NZ$71,000).

The billionaire owner of electric car manufacturer Tesla has amassed a fortune that sits at $233 billion, according to Forbes, but his humble home is worth less than some Tesla models.

The SpaceX CEO revealed he had sold most of his $143m real estate portfolio, flagging back in May 202 that he was starting to sell all his physical possessions, with his final nine bedroom mansion being listed just last month.

He said he had put his San Francisco home on the market on June 14, with the mansion rented "out for events", for a whopping $53.6m. Musk had initially purchased the home in 2017 for $33m.

But he revealed in a tweet that he is now living in a humble home worth $71,000 that he reportedly rents from SpaceX on its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas.

The house, which is constructed from a box in just one day, measures a modest 35sq m and includes the bare essentials such as a living area, bathroom, bed and kitchen.

Musk's tiny house is believed to have been produced by Boxable. The Las Vegas-based company's houses are designed for affordability and ease of construction and look like a studio apartment, although they are also customisable.

The company's co-founder, Galiano Tiramani, said the idea for the first house was initially to overcome shipping issues but they soon realised its huge potential.

"The goal of the company is to mass-produce housing on a scale and at a cost that's never been done before," Galiano told The New York Post.

"We want to make housing dramatically more affordable for the world."

Boxabl's first design, called the Casita, was pulled by a Tesla Model X in a promotional video although the company warned viewers not to try this at home.NZ