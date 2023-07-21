Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Mike Munro - with Labour and National neck and neck in the polls leaders must beware a Brethren-sized blunder

By Mike Munro
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon are neck and neck as the election nears. Montage / NZME

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon are neck and neck as the election nears. Montage / NZME

OPINION

It’s hard to escape the feeling that this year’s ding-dong election scrap could well end up turning on a single incident.

With the contest so tight — the left and right camps are virtually

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business