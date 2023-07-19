Voyager 2023 media awards
Christopher Luxon: The full story of the man who wants to be PM

28 minutes to read
By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

After a rapid ascent to the top of the National Party, Christopher Luxon is still relatively unknown to many voters. Over the past month, investigations editor Alex Spence spoke at length to the Opposition leader

