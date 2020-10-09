Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Election 2020: Kate MacNamara: But what if the Covid-19 vaccine never comes?

5 minutes to read

There are more than 140 vaccine candidates in the pipeline - but there is no guarantee of success. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
Vote2020

OPINION:

There's something quite likeable about Charles Dickens' character Wilkins Micawber. He's knee-deep in debt, blindly optimistic and perennially of the opinion that "something will turn up" to solve his problems. But you wouldn't want

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.