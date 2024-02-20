Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

ELE group collapse: First Deloitte receivers’ reports put claims at $12.3m

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Red Aguhar, one of the laid-off ELE workers from the Philippines, is living out of his car in West Auckland.  Video / Michael Craig

Deloitte has issued its first receivers’ reports on five companies in the insolvent labour recruitment hire business ELE from which around 1000 were sacked just before Christmas, revealing claims by creditors of $12.3

