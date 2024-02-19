Labour hire company Buildhub in liquidation

Construction Labour hire company Buildhub has gone into liquidation. Photo / 123rf

Construction labour hire firm Buildhub has gone into liquidation.

Gareth Russel Hoole of Ecovis KGA was appointed liquidator on Friday by shareholders by special resolution, according to the Companies Register.

The company is known for hiring migrant workers and is an approved employer for the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

It comes after fellow labour hire company ELE group went into receivership five days before Christmas, resulting in the termination of 1000-plus jobs.

Buildhub is registered at an Ellerslie address in Auckland and Daniel Ramirez Ordas is the sole director, having been appointed on February 7.

Previous director, and major shareholder, Mariela Andrea Ehijo Contreras, resigned on February 9.

The company was at the centre of an Immigration NZ investigation over allegations about duping South American migrants into coming to New Zealand on fake job contracts but was cleared of wrongdoing earlier this month.

Stuff reported that staff were told on Friday and some are still waiting to be paid.

Buildhub’s website says it has placed 200-plus workers with 4800-plus hours worked weekly.

Companies Office records show it was set up in July 2019. The company is 50 per cent owned by Monsan Enterprises and Investments and 50 per cent owned by Mariela Andrea Ehijo Contreras.







