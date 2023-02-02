Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Timing of floods is terrible for local economy

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Debris left by flooding on SH16 at Araparera, Kaipara. Photo / Michael Craig

Debris left by flooding on SH16 at Araparera, Kaipara. Photo / Michael Craig

EDITORIAL

The floods of the last week are bad news for the economy. That should be obvious, but it isn’t always the case.

Natural disasters are never really good for an economy but occasionally they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business