Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Record dairy payout a welcome relief amid Covid's trying times

3 minutes to read
The dairy industry is headed for a record payout this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The dairy industry is headed for a record payout this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZ Herald

OPINION:

While city folk may be hunkering down in preparation for the predicted rise in Omicron cases, the economic heroes of this year look set to be New Zealand's dairy farmers.

New Zealand has traditionally

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.