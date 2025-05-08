Advertisement
Bold policy moves urgently needed for NZ’s future - Matthew Hooton

NZ Herald Live: Nicola Willis pre-budget speech
Opinion by Matthew HootonLearn more

New Zealand faces a financial storm without radical policy change, writes Matthew Hooton. Could KiwiSaver subsidies be the next target for cuts?

In ordinary times, Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden’s pay-equity legislation would be an outrage.

The amendments remove rights previously recognised by Parliament and retrospectively scuttle existing legal

