Dairy prices posted their fourth consecutive gain at this morning's GlobalDairyTrade, the GDT price index rising by 9.9 per cent and pointing to a farmgate milk price for Fonterra farmers of around $5.00 a kg of milksolids.
Analysts said the price action was a reflection of a likely fall in New Zealand production.
Fonterra has forecast its production to fall by 5 per cent this season and some forecasters expect New Zealand's total production to fall by as much as 10 per cent. There are also concerns that the current El Nino weather pattern will result in drought, which will further inhibit output.
Wholemilk powder prices, which are responsible for about 75 per cent of Fonterra's farmgate milk price, were up 12.9 per cent to an average US$2824 a tonne, having rallied by SU$1,234 or 77.6 per cent since hitting a record low of US$1590 a tonne in early August.
Skim milk powder traded at US$2267 a tonne, up 13.4 per cent since the last sale and butter milk powder prices were up 13.8 per cent to an average price of US$1945 a tonne.
This morning's price gains have put upward pressure on Fonterra's current farmgate milk price forecast for the 2015/6 season, which sits at $4.60 a kg of milksolids.