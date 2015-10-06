READ MORE:

• Strong lift in dairy prices tipped for this week

• Fonterra job cuts rise to 750

• Will auction dairy jump mean farmer payout hike?

ANZ rural economist Con Williams said the gains on the GDT platform would lend further impetus for milk price forecasts to move back toward $5.00 kg.

Westpac said the global dairy market had reacted strongly to Fonterra's predictions of a drop in milk production. "However, notwithstanding the threat of drought over this summer, we think that the drop in production is now at risk of being overstated," it said. "Consequently, we could see international prices soften again by the end of the season," the bank said.

See the GlobalDairyTrade auction prices here:

Jon Spainhour, a partner and broker at Chicago-based Rice Dairy, said the sale was a shade lower than the futures market had anticipated for some products but that it was nevertheless another strong outcome.

"We have seen a massive gain over the last four auctions so I would expect the market to slow down from here at the very least," he said. "There is room for the market to stabilise - this can't go on forever," he said.

The theoretical AgriHQ farmgate milk price indicator hit $5.39 per kg - nearly 80c above Fonterra's current milk price forecast - primarily driven by market expectations of further gains in dairy commodity prices through the rest of the season.

The NZX Dairy Derivatives market indicates whole milk powder (WMP) prices will reach US$3000 a tonne before the end of 2015 and remain above this level for the remainder of the season, AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby said.

"This is good news for dairy farmers as US$3000/tonne - about the price required for most farms to break even," she said in a commentary.

Traders said some of the buying in the latter dated contracts at this morning's GDT auction could have been related to New Zealand's free trade agreement with China, which allows for 133,675 tonnes of wholemilk powder and skim milk powder exports to China at reduced tariff rate of 3.3 per cent in 2016.

On the NZX futures market, the longer dated contracts rallied, with June 2016 hitting US$3500 a tonne.