This year looking good for beef, dairy

The signs are mildly positive for the dairy and beef sectors this year, but the outlook for sheep farmers does not look quite so rosy, agricultural economists said.
Farmers across the board will face the likelihood of a rising New Zealand dollar, which analysts say will remain well above its long-term average throughout 2013.
The Bank of New Zealand expects "stubborn strength" in the dollar to continue this year and for dips below US80c (95c) to be short-lived.
Federated Farmers president Bruce Wills said farmers were going to face the headwinds of an elevated currency for some time yet. "It's probably going to go higher before it goes lower," he said.
So far this year, the Kiwi has shown no signs of retreating.