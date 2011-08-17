Peter Lyons: Trade truths behind great milk 'rip off'

So now we are having a parliamentary select committee on the price of milk sold in New Zealand. Our politicians are keen to be seen to be responding to the public outcry at the perceived price gouging by Fonterra or the supermarkets or both.
I have been teaching my students the basic theory of international trade, so it seemed an ideal task to get them to investigate whether Kiwi consumers are being ripped off in what they pay for milk. The theory suggests that local consumers should be paying about the same price as overseas consumers after adjustments, transport costs and exchange-rate fluctuations.
Economic theory predicts that if a country is an exporter of a good, then this reduces the supply available for the local market. This should push up the price of the good towards the world price. Firms will seek the market that provides the highest margin for their product. Much of the milk produced in New Zealand is processed into export products such as cheese, butter and milk powder. Although we don't export much drinking milk, the theory should still apply.
I sent my class off to investigate the retail price of 2 litres of whole milk in New Zealand and other countries to see if the great milk rip-off was a reality or a beat-up. One of the difficulties the students encountered was the variety of prices that retailers charge within each country. Retailers are aware that consumers have different shopping preferences and so charge accordingly.
Some supermarkets cater for the affluent and image conscious who would not be seen dead buying a Pams or Budget brand. Other supermarkets cater for budget-conscious consumers who represent the bulk of the population. We focused on the supermarkets that cater to the more price-conscious consumers and converted prices to NZ dollars.