Greenhouse gas emissions were up in the first half of the year despite a big fall in emissions from the electricity generation industry.

Stats NZ today said seasonally-adjusted total quarterly emissions rose 0.2 per cent in the June quarter.

The increase was equivalent to 33 kilotonnes (kt) of CO2.

That followed an increase of 0.1 per cent in the March quarter.

Transport, postal, and warehousing services accounted for the biggest increase in emissions during the June quarter, up 10.1 per cent.