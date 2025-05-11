The remedies included $166,000 for lost remuneration, almost $5000 in lost benefit to his KiwiSaver fund, $35,000 in stress compensation, and $2000 in penalties split between the company and Corin, as second respondent.
Director responsible for ‘serious breaches’
The ERA determined that Corin was personally responsible for Longevity’s breaches of van Heerden’s employment agreement.
They included the company unlawfully deducting $3000 from his final pay, without telling him, and failing to pay him for his last day of work.
Authority member Rachel Larmer said they were “serious breaches of minimum code legislation”.
She said the penalty imposed needed to signal to all employers the importance of adhering to minimum obligations, the most important of which was paying employees correctly and on time.
“Longevity acted in a high-handed and unlawful manner by failing to pay an employee whom it had just made redundant correctly and on time,” Larmer said.
She said it was not until the authority became involved that van Heerden was repaid the $3000 deducted.
Corin told NZME he intended to appeal against the decision and that he would “not be paying” van Heerden a cent.
“It [the decision] is completely over the top. The company ran out of work and I kept them on as long as possible while trying to find work while informing them of the situation on a daily basis,” Corin claimed.
Larmer said that Corin told van Heerden at the January redundancy meeting that he could become an independent contractor, but then failed to follow through on it.
The next month, Corin offered van Heerden the position of site manager on a specific project. However, after van Heerden questioned aspects of the role, he was told the company had changed its mind, and Corin withdrew the offer.
Corin told NZME the “punishment does not fit the crime” and alleged he had been framed by earlier media coverage.
Van Heerden described his unsuccessful job searching since as “soul-destroying”. Being rejected was hard, but getting no response was worse.
“The market is so flooded. There are thousands of people looking for work. Instead of maybe 10 good operation managers to choose from, they’ve now got 1000 to choose from.”
Van Heerden said the building industry was also in a downturn. “Everybody’s closing doors, or scaling down.”
He said the family missed South Africa, but had no intention of returning.
“We’re here for the long haul. I mean, there’s nothing to go back to.”
