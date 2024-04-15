Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

NZ an exporting economy? Yeah, nah, says new report on how to lift food and fibre sector productivity

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Food and fibre exporters should be supported to be "mini-multinationals", says a new discussion paper.

Food and fibre exporters should be supported to be "mini-multinationals", says a new discussion paper.

Kiwis like to think New Zealand is an exporting economy - a new report shakes up that idea, saying the facts show we just “aspire” to be one.

Even then, it seems we have a long way to go.

In fact, New Zealand has the lowest export intensity of 24

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy